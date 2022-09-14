Mikizo Ueda: Japan’s oldest man who served in WW II dies at age 112
Japan recorded a highest of 86,510 people aged 100 years or over last year
Japan’s oldest man - who survived the Hiroshima atomic bombing and fought in World War II - has died at the age of 112, authorities announced.
Mikizo Ueda died in a nursing home in Nara city of Japan on 9 September, Nara Municipal Government announced on Tuesday.
The country which has one of the highest life expectancy rates in the world hit a record number of centenarians with an estimated 86,510 people aged 100 years or over last year, according to federal data.
