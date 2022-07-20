Jump to content
Mohammed Zubair: India’s Supreme Court grants bail to fact-checker, says arrest powers must be used ‘sparingly’

Zubair was arrested by Delhi police on 27 June following a complaint by an anonymous Twitter user

Sravasti Dasgupta
Wednesday 20 July 2022 17:49
India’s Supreme Court has granted interim bail to fact-checker and journalist Mohammed Zubair, who was arrested last month days after he brought international attention to controversial remarks made by a former spokesperson for prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Wednesday, the court granted interim bail to the fact-checker in all six cases registered against him in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. It added that all the cases would be probed by the Delhi police, where a legal complaint was first registered against him last month.

It also said that any future cases would also be investigated by the Delhi police.

