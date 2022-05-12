Finland says it must apply for Nato membership ‘without delay’ (cloned)
Sweden is also expected to decide to apply to join Nato in the coming days
Finland's president and prime minister said the nation must apply for Nato membership without delay.
Speaking on Thursday, the leaders said they are in favor of applying for Nato membership, paving the way for the alliance to expand amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
The announcement by president Sauli Niinisto and prime minister Sanna Marin means Finland is virtually certain to seek Nato membership though formal steps remain before the application process can begin.
