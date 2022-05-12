✕ Close Russia's most-advanced £4 million tank destroyed by Ukraine

Boris Johnson has confirmed the UK would come to Finland’s assistance, including with military support, in the event of an attack on the country.

The prime minister was speaking at a press conference alongside Finnish president Sauli Niinisto after signing a new military alliance with the country to help deter and prevent further Russian aggression against its neighbours.

Asked at the press conference if there would be “British boots on the ground” on Finnish territory during a “possible conflict with Russia”, he said: “I think the solemn declaration is itself clear.

“And what it says is that in the event of a disaster, or in the event of an attack on either of us, then yes, we will come to each other’s assistance, including with military assistance.”

Meanwhile on Wedensday, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have made gains pushing Russian troops out of four villages near Kharkiv.

The Ukrainian counter-attack near the northeastern city could signal a new phase of the conflict, making supply lines into Russia potentially vulnerable further crippling the Kremlin attack.