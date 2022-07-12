When Ellie Shakiba arrived on Nauru island, a 21km-square patch of rock in the Pacific Ocean, she thought she wouldn’t be there for long.

She had survived a perilous journey from Iran, through Indonesia, into the hands of people smugglers and across the Indian Ocean.

Her head full of warm expectations about the Western world, she had hoped that Australia would house her as a refugee. Instead, she was shipped to a detention centre 2,800 miles away.