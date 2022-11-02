Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Netherlands orders closure of ‘unacceptable’ Chinese police offices

Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra says presence of ‘illegal’ police offices is ‘unacceptable’

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 02 November 2022 18:56
Comments
<p>Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra in a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart in Oslo on 14 September 2022</p>

Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra in a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart in Oslo on 14 September 2022

(NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

The Dutch foreign ministry has announced the closure of “illegal” Chinese police offices that have been operating in the country under the guise of service centres.

The Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra on Wednesday said the presence of these police offices in the country was “unacceptable” and told the media that he had told China’s ambassador to the Netherlands about the decision.

“We are now investigating as a ministry what is going on with the centres, and when we have more intel about it we can determine the appropriate action,” Dutch foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Maxime Hovenkamp had said last week.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in