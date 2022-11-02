Netherlands orders closure of ‘unacceptable’ Chinese police offices

The Dutch foreign ministry has announced the closure of “illegal” Chinese police offices that have been operating in the country under the guise of service centres.

The Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra on Wednesday said the presence of these police offices in the country was “unacceptable” and told the media that he had told China’s ambassador to the Netherlands about the decision.

“We are now investigating as a ministry what is going on with the centres, and when we have more intel about it we can determine the appropriate action,” Dutch foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Maxime Hovenkamp had said last week.