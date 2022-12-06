Elon Musk’s Neuralink ‘killed 1,500 animals’ for brain chip research, report claims
Internal staff complaints claim Neuralink’s animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths
Elon Musk’s brain chip startup Neuralink is reportedly under federal investigation for potential animal welfare violations.
The medical implant firm recently demonstrated a monkey fitted with a device that allowed it to “telepathically” communicate and move a cursor across a virtual keyboard.
At Neuralink’s Show and Tell Fall 2022 event last week, Mr Musk claimed that the animals “actually enjoy” doing the demos. They get the banana smoothies, so it’s kind of a fun game,” he said. “I guess the point I’m trying to make is that we care here about animal welfare.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies