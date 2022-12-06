Elon Musk’s Neuralink ‘killed 1,500 animals’ for brain chip research, report claims

Elon Musk’s brain chip startup Neuralink is reportedly under federal investigation for potential animal welfare violations.

The medical implant firm recently demonstrated a monkey fitted with a device that allowed it to “telepathically” communicate and move a cursor across a virtual keyboard.

At Neuralink’s Show and Tell Fall 2022 event last week, Mr Musk claimed that the animals “actually enjoy” doing the demos. They get the banana smoothies, so it’s kind of a fun game,” he said. “I guess the point I’m trying to make is that we care here about animal welfare.”