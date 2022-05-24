New Zealand plane rescues two different boats that had been adrift at sea for days
Military spokesperson says one boat had drifted 280km from its intended course
An air force plane in New Zealand rescued seven people stranded in two boats near the remote island nation of Kiribati on Monday.
The Air Force Orion crew found the two boats within 10 nautical miles of each other after they went missing in separate incidents last week. They dropped survival kits with water and locator beacons to those on board.
All the survivors appeared to be in good health, authorities said.
