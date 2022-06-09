Wind power: New Zealand plans to tax farmers for cow and sheep’s burps
Country’s government says agricultural pricing will play ‘key part’ in driving down greenhouse gas emissions
New Zealand intends to tax the burps of sheep and cattle in an attempt to drive down greenhouse gas emissions.
Under the scheme, farmers will have to pay a charge based on the total volume of emissions by their livestock. If the proposal is adopted, the country would become the first in the world to take this step.
Farmers will be incentivised to lower their emissions through feed additives, while they will be encouraged to offset pollution with tree planting.
