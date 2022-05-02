New Zealand on Monday welcomed thousands of international tourists from around the globe as it opened its borders to visitors for the first time since Covid-19 hit the country in early 2020.

The international arrivals in Auckland were greeted with Māori songs and dancing, and handed popular locally-made chocolate bars, as the first flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco landed in the city.

“It’s really nice to hear the music and feel welcomed back,” Maeve Long, who had flown in from London, told New Zealand news portal Stuff.