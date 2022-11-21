Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New Zealand to consider allowing 16-year-olds to vote after current age of 18 dubbed discriminatory

While PM Jacinda Ardern supports reducing the age, political parties remain divided

Namita Singh
Monday 21 November 2022 15:37
Comments
<p>New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern looks on as she attends the “APEC Leaders’ Dialogue with ABAC” event during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok on 18 November 2022</p>

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern looks on as she attends the “APEC Leaders’ Dialogue with ABAC” event during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok on 18 November 2022

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

New Zealand lawmakers will decide on lowering the national voting age from 18 to 16, said prime minister Jacinda Ardern, hours after the country’s Supreme Court ruled that not allowing those aged 16 and 17 to polling booths amounted to discrimination.

Though Ms Ardern said she personally favours reducing the age, to actually convert the ruling into law would require legislation to be passed in the parliament, something that would require the support of a 75 per cent super majority, which proponents feel they do not have at the moment.

“I personally support a decrease in the voting age but it is not a matter simply for me or even the government, any change in electoral law of this nature requires 75 per cent of parliamentarian support,” Ms Ardern said on Monday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in