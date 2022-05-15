North Korea reports 15 more suspected Covid deaths as outbreak escalates

At least 15 more people have died of suspected Covid in North Korea, state media said on Sunday, while hundreds of thousands more cases of “fever” were recorded in the country as it continued to battled its first Covid-19 outbreak.
The announcement comes just days after North Korea confirmed it had detected its first ever case of the virus, more than two years after the pandemic began and spread rapidly across the globe.
Fresh casualties in the hermit kingdom took the total death toll to 42 on Sunday. A total of 820,620 cases of the virus have been recorded in the country, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
