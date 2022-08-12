UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has committed to a fully denuclearised North Korea despite a split in the Security Council that has made room for the country to expand its nuclear weapon programme.

On Friday, Mr Guterres met South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul and said the UN has a “clear commitment to the full, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea]”.

“There’s a fundamental objective to bring peace, security and stability to the whole region,” he added.