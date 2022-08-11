Jump to content
North Korea offers Russia ‘100,000 volunteers’ to fight Ukraine, says state TV

Moscow should not be shy in ‘accepting the hand extended to us by Kim Jong-un’, says Russian defence expert

Arpan Rai
Monday 08 August 2022 14:00
North Korea is ready to send 100,000 soldiers to its ally Russia as military assistance for boosting its invasion of Ukraine, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko said on state TV.

“There are reports that 100,000 North Korean volunteers are prepared to come and take part in the conflict and North Korean builders are ready to work alongside ours [to repair war damage],” the Russian defence expert said in a live panel discussion on Russian Channel One, reported the New York Post.

Calling the North Korean troops “resilient, undemanding and motivated”, the Russian journalist said that the Kremlin “shouldn’t be shy in accepting the hand extended to us by Kim Jong-un”.

