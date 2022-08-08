Russian tank explodes into huge fireball after targeted Javelin strike in Kharkiv

Ukrainian forces released footage they said shows a Russian army tank exploding into a huge fireball after a targeted Javelin strike in the Kharkiv region.

Footage shared by a Ukrainian military brigade on Saturday, 6 August, shows thick smoke billowing from the T-90 tank.

The 93rd Independent Kholodnyi Yar Mechanized Brigade said the “powerful explosion completely destroyed the combat vehicle,” added that their soldiers “continue to destroy the occupation forces in Ukraine.”

Ukrainian officials said on Monday that over 1,00 civilians, including 50 children, have been killed to-date in Kharkiv.

