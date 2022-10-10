North Korea says missile tests simulate striking South with nuclear weapons

North Korea has said its latest missile shower with mock nuclear warheads was aimed at sending South Korea a warning message after the demonstration of large-scale navy drills by Seoul and Washington, state news agency KCNA reported on Monday.
At least two ballistic missiles were fired by North Korea on Sunday morning, marking the seventh launch in two weeks.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who called the recent launches “an obvious warning” to South Korea and the US, was present at the launch of multiple missiles, one of which flew over Japan.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies