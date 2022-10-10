North Korea says missile tests simulate striking South with nuclear weapons

North Korea has said its latest missile shower with mock nuclear warheads was aimed at sending South Korea a warning message after the demonstration of large-scale navy drills by Seoul and Washington, state news agency KCNA reported on Monday.

At least two ballistic missiles were fired by North Korea on Sunday morning, marking the seventh launch in two weeks.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who called the recent launches “an obvious warning” to South Korea and the US, was present at the launch of multiple missiles, one of which flew over Japan.