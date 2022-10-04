Why North Korea sending missile over Japan is a major escalation

Ordered by Kim Jong-un, an intermediate range ballistic missile flew about 2,800 miles tearing the airspace from Pyongyang and Tokyo before coming down in the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday morning.

This was the longest distance a North Korean missile has travelled, sending alarms ringing across Japan.

It was the latest missile fired by Kim Jong-un this year — close to 40 so far — and experts are looking at Tuesday’s launch as a significant move, one which could have severe consequences.