Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Why North Korea sending missile over Japan is a major escalation

A missile test over Japan is a final prelude before Kim Jong-un tests a nuclear weapon, according to experts

Arpan Rai
Tuesday 04 October 2022 17:14
Comments
<p>South Korean Air Force F-15Ks and US Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over the Korean Peninsula </p>

South Korean Air Force F-15Ks and US Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over the Korean Peninsula

(Getty Images)

Ordered by Kim Jong-un, an intermediate range ballistic missile flew about 2,800 miles tearing the airspace from Pyongyang and Tokyo before coming down in the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday morning.

This was the longest distance a North Korean missile has travelled, sending alarms ringing across Japan.

It was the latest missile fired by Kim Jong-un this year — close to 40 so far — and experts are looking at Tuesday’s launch as a significant move, one which could have severe consequences.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in