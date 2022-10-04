Why North Korea sending missile over Japan is a major escalation

Ordered by Kim Jong-un, an intermediate range ballistic missile flew about 2,800 miles tearing the airspace from Pyongyang and Tokyo before coming down in the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday morning.
This was the longest distance a North Korean missile has travelled, sending alarms ringing across Japan.
It was the latest missile fired by Kim Jong-un this year — close to 40 so far — and experts are looking at Tuesday’s launch as a significant move, one which could have severe consequences.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies