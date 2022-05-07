North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile off its east coast, says South Korea

Projectile has fallen into sea, according to Japanese coast guard

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Saturday 07 May 2022 20:50
A news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch

A news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch

(AP)

North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea and the Japanese military said on Saturday.

The unidentified projectile — the hermit kingdom’s 15th major launch this year as part of a spree of provocative activity — has already fallen into the sea outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Japanese public broadcaster NHK citing government sources said.

According to South Korea, the North had fired what appears to be a short-ranged submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from Sinpo city, where the North keeps submarines and other equipment.

