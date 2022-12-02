North Korea hit with new sanctions over missile programme

Top North Korean officials, including three from Kim Jong-un’s regime, have been slapped with fresh sanctions from the US, South Korea, and Japan on Friday on charges of participating in illegal activities to finance Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and missiles programme.

At least eight individuals and seven companies from North Korea have been sanctioned by South Korea on Friday morning for their alleged role in contributing to the North’s weapons programme, Seoul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The seven companies “support illegal financial activities in North Korea” and handle “ship-to-ship transshipment of sanctioned goods”, the ministry statement said, adding that these firms have engaged in evading sanctions.