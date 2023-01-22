What a North Korea nuclear crisis in 2023 would actually look like

North Korea’s supreme leader Kim jong-un began 2023 with bullish rhetoric calling for the “exponential” expansion of the country’s nuclear arsenal, in a speech which came after weeks of missile tests rattling the nerves of the hermit kingdom’s neighbours.

Kim appeared indignant in that speech at the lack of engagement he was seeing from the US and other world powers, which he accused of being “keen on isolating and stifling” his country. Despite tests of newer and bigger missiles from North Korea and launches that have flown directly over Japanese territory, there have been no overtures from Washington or its allies trying to get Pyongyang round a negotiating table.

Since making that New Year’s speech, Kim and his military have been ominously quiet, but with preparations underway in Pyongyang for a major parade likely to take place next month, no one is under any illusions that the tensions on the Korean peninsula are going to go away on their own.