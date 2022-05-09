Operating rooms biggest contributors of carbon emissions in healthcare industry, research says
One of the most feasible changes to make would be around waste reduction, scientists say
Operating rooms are the biggest source of greenhouse gasses from hospitals, generating three to six times more carbon than other healthcare systems, according to new research that suggests new ways to combat the problem.
Scientists say the healthcare industry accounts for about 8.5 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions in the US, with surgery being one of the biggest culprits in this space.
“Surgery unfortunately plays a disproportionate role in the carbon output and the waste we produce in medicine,” Victor Agbafe, a co-author of the research from the University of Michigan Medical School in the US said in a statement.
