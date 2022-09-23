Anonymous hacks ‘thousands of Iranian CCTV cameras’ as part of #OpIran

Anonymous has hacked thousands of security cameras in Iran in support of widespread protests in the country, the collective has claimed.

The latest action follows cyberattacks on government websites and state TV channels this week as part of #OpIran, which has come in response to the death of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old woman died after being taken into custody by the country’s morality police, who had accused her of violating Iran’s strict Islamic dress code by wearing her headscarf too loosely.