Pakistan could face internet shutdown due to nationwide power crisis
Prime minister said it was ‘very very difficult challenge’ to control power outages in the country
Pakistan’s telecom industry has warned that internet and mobile services could be shut down as “prolonged power outages” and high fuel costs have made it almost impossible to cope amid a deepening economic crisis.
In a letter to the federal Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the country’s leading telecom operators said they are facing a “massive challenge” to maintain the services due to “unplanned and prolonged load-shedding nationwide”.
“Despite having backup power available in the form of generators and batteries, cellular operators are finding it almost impossible to cope with the quantum of these power outages that are beyond our dimensioned backup capacity,” mobile operators Jazz, Telenor, PTCL and Ufone said in the letter.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies