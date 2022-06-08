Pakistan opts for five-day work week in a bid to reduce energy and fuel consumption

Along with a shorter work week, government office spendings curbed heavily

Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 08 June 2022 18:37
Comments
Pakistan has decided to revert to an official work week of five days from six under an energy conservation plan as the nation suffered from a worsening energy crisis that has led to prolonged power cuts and soaring fuel prices.

The plan was passed by the newly formed coalition government’s cabinet on Tuesday, including several austerity measures to reduce the use of fuel and energy.

The move comes as Pakistan faces a severe energy crisis that has led to prolonged power cuts, skyrocketing prices of fuel and rising cost of living while the economy is badly hit and the currency falls to record lows. The country’s power generation is in deficit in the face of increased demand during hot summer months that saw a deadly heatwave.

