People in Pakistan asked to drink fewer cups of tea to keep country’s economy afloat

A senior Pakistani minister is facing the wrath of Twitter for urging people to reduce the number of their daily cups of chai [tea] — a beloved beverage — saying that lesser consumption will help the government in curtailing the country’s import bill.

Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday: “I appeal to the nation to reduce tea intake by one or two cups daily because we borrow money for tea import as well.”

In 2020, Pakistan was the leading tea importing country in the world, with imports valued at approximately $590m.