People in Pakistan asked to drink fewer cups of tea to keep country’s economy afloat
Pakistanis are not on board with this decree from the senior minister, unfortunately
A senior Pakistani minister is facing the wrath of Twitter for urging people to reduce the number of their daily cups of chai [tea] — a beloved beverage — saying that lesser consumption will help the government in curtailing the country’s import bill.
Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday: “I appeal to the nation to reduce tea intake by one or two cups daily because we borrow money for tea import as well.”
In 2020, Pakistan was the leading tea importing country in the world, with imports valued at approximately $590m.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies