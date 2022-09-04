The death toll from Pakistan’s cataclysmic floods continues to rise with 57 more people reported dead, including 25 children, as aid received so far remains insufficient for over 33 million people displaced.

The figures were released by Pakistan‘s National Disaster Management Authority on Saturday from flood-affected areas of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces, in which 25 were children.

The authority says the death toll since mid-June — when monsoon rains started weeks earlier this year — now stands at 1,290.