Pakistan flood toll continues to climb with 57 more deaths, 25 of them children, as country pleads for relief

Meteorologists forecast more rain in the region in the coming days while the largest lake in the country swells

Stuti Mishra
Sunday 04 September 2022 18:26
Comments
Powered By Pixels

Moment hotel swept away during heavy flooding in Pakistan

The death toll from Pakistan’s cataclysmic floods continues to rise with 57 more people reported dead, including 25 children, as aid received so far remains insufficient for over 33 million people displaced.

The figures were released by Pakistan‘s National Disaster Management Authority on Saturday from flood-affected areas of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces, in which 25 were children.

The authority says the death toll since mid-June — when monsoon rains started weeks earlier this year — now stands at 1,290.

Comments

