Pakistan flood toll continues to climb with 57 more deaths, 25 of them children, as country pleads for relief
Meteorologists forecast more rain in the region in the coming days while the largest lake in the country swells
The death toll from Pakistan’s cataclysmic floods continues to rise with 57 more people reported dead, including 25 children, as aid received so far remains insufficient for over 33 million people displaced.
The figures were released by Pakistan‘s National Disaster Management Authority on Saturday from flood-affected areas of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces, in which 25 were children.
The authority says the death toll since mid-June — when monsoon rains started weeks earlier this year — now stands at 1,290.
