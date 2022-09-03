UNHCR warns more aid needed ‘urgently’ in flood-struck Pakistan

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, has warned that more aid is urgently needed to help those impacted by fatal flooding sweeping Pakistan.

Agency staff have reported devastation of an “unimaginable scale” as the death toll rose to over 1,100.

Nearly 300,000 houses have been completely destroyed and more than 650,000 have been damaged by the downpours, according to the UNHCR.

This Euronews report shows displaced families setting up “makeshift” camps, as around 33 million people have been affected by the weeks-long torrential monsoon rains.

