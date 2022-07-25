The death toll from flash floods and rain-related incidents from more than five weeks of devastating monsoon in Pakistan has soared to 310.

Around 8,979 houses have been damaged in the south Asian country after a deluge of rain flooded main roads, breached dams, and swelled rivers. More than 3,600 houses have been fully destroyed, authorities said.

According to the latest data from the country’s National Disaster Management Authority, those who died between 15 June and 24 July in rain-related incidents include 135 men, 55 women and 120 children.