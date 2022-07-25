Jump to content
Pakistan: 310 dead, dozens of houses washed away as flash floods wreak havoc

Around 8,979 houses have been damaged in Pakistan since June

Shweta Sharma
Monday 25 July 2022 16:26
Video shows aftermath of flooding after dozens killed in Pakistan

The death toll from flash floods and rain-related incidents from more than five weeks of devastating monsoon in Pakistan has soared to 310.

Around 8,979 houses have been damaged in the south Asian country after a deluge of rain flooded main roads, breached dams, and swelled rivers. More than 3,600 houses have been fully destroyed, authorities said.

According to the latest data from the country’s National Disaster Management Authority, those who died between 15 June and 24 July in rain-related incidents include 135 men, 55 women and 120 children.

