Two gene-edited pig hearts successfully transplanted into brain-dead humans
Researchers follow new protocol to ensure there are no infectious viruses in the pigs
Surgeons in the US have successfully transplanted two genetically engineered pig hearts into brain-dead individuals, further advancing a technique to save dying humans using animal organs.
The surgeries, known as xenotransplants, were performed on 16 June and 6 July at New York University’s Langone’s Tisch Hospital.
In both the transplants, there were no signs of early rejection, according to researchers. They said the hearts functioned normally with standard post-transplant medications and without additional mechanical support.
