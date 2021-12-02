Poland’s population drive puts women on red alert over reproductive rights

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, or PiS, believes it is on a mission to save the soul of the Central European nation.

Sparked by the country’s dwindling population and fuelled by far-right nationalism, Poland’s leaders believe only a return to so-called “traditional family values” will cure their various ills.

One of their first attempts to boost the birth rate was the Family 500+ programme, launched in 2016, which gives families 500 Polish złoty (£90) a month for every child under the age of 18. Despite some early success, the initiative hasn’t yielded the baby boom the government was expecting.