Once, he regaled millions of television viewers about the glories of Benfica or Sporting Lisbon. Now, Andre Ventura is poised to lead the first far-right party since the return of democracy to win real power in Portugal’s snap general election on Sunday.

The leader of the Chega (Enough) party could become a kingmaker as polls showed his party may be the third largest in the Portuguese parliament.

Ventura, a former television football commentator for the CMTV channel, has captured the political limelight by preaching a message against gypsies and black people, policies which include castrating paedophiles and waging a war against corruption.