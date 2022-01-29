The football commentator turned far-right leader who could help form Portugal’s next government
Andre Ventura, well known to Portuguese sporting audiences, could become the kingmaker after Sunday’s general election
Once, he regaled millions of television viewers about the glories of Benfica or Sporting Lisbon. Now, Andre Ventura is poised to lead the first far-right party since the return of democracy to win real power in Portugal’s snap general election on Sunday.
The leader of the Chega (Enough) party could become a kingmaker as polls showed his party may be the third largest in the Portuguese parliament.
Ventura, a former television football commentator for the CMTV channel, has captured the political limelight by preaching a message against gypsies and black people, policies which include castrating paedophiles and waging a war against corruption.
