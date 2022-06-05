India looks to coal as power crisis worsens and monsoons arrive

The power plants in India that ran dry during the sweltering heatwave in the last couple of months may not get any respite as the temperature drops with monsoon showers, despite the government’s frantic efforts to increase the country’s coal production

India has been reeling under its worst power crisis in more than six years as an extreme and early heatwave raised electricity demand, despite record coal production in 2021-2022. But the worst isn’t over for India.

According to a recent report by The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), India is likely to face another power crisis in July-August due to a lower pre-monsoon coal stock at power plants.