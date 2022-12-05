Students uncover under-desk surveillance devices designed to track them
‘Non-consensual surveillance is never OK and must be fought,’ one student says
A US university has been accused of secretly installing invasive tracking devices to monitor students.
Heat sensors were reportedly placed under desks at Northeastern University’s Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex, according to a blog post by PhD candidate Max von Hippel.
“The sensors were installed overnight and without our consent,” Mr von Hippel wrote in a post published on the Tech Workers Coalition website.
