Students uncover under-desk surveillance devices designed to track them

‘Non-consensual surveillance is never OK and must be fought,’ one student says

Anthony Cuthbertson
Monday 05 December 2022 17:59
The Tech Workers Coalition shared images of the surveillance devices, which they claimed were installed without consent

The Tech Workers Coalition shared images of the surveillance devices, which they claimed were installed without consent

(TWC)

A US university has been accused of secretly installing invasive tracking devices to monitor students.

Heat sensors were reportedly placed under desks at Northeastern University’s Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex, according to a blog post by PhD candidate Max von Hippel.

“The sensors were installed overnight and without our consent,” Mr von Hippel wrote in a post published on the Tech Workers Coalition website.

