Millions of Twitter users hacked in ‘colossal’ security breach

Millions of Twitter accounts have been compromised after a security bug was exploited by hackers.

User records of over 5.4 million people were stolen through a vulnerability known as an API (application programming interface) attack, which exposed private phone numbers and email addresses.

Twitter patched the issue after it was made public through a bug bounty programme in December 202, however hackers had already taken advantage of it and began selling the stolen data in July 2022.