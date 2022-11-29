Millions of Twitter users hacked in ‘colossal’ security breach
Twitter says it ‘deeply regrets’ private data leak
Millions of Twitter accounts have been compromised after a security bug was exploited by hackers.
User records of over 5.4 million people were stolen through a vulnerability known as an API (application programming interface) attack, which exposed private phone numbers and email addresses.
Twitter patched the issue after it was made public through a bug bounty programme in December 202, however hackers had already taken advantage of it and began selling the stolen data in July 2022.
