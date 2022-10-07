Putin’s 70th birthday surprise as Lukashenko buys him a tractor
Vladimir Putin celebrated his landmark birthday on Friday
What birthday present do you give the man who gave himself chunks of Ukraine last week?
The answer is a tractor.
On the day Vladimir Putin celebrated his 70th birthday - and the US president warned alarmingly that the Russian president could drive the world towards “armageddon”, while the Nobel Peace Prize committee made little attempt to disguise its contempt for the his woeful human rights record - at least he could rely on his old friend and fellow tyrant Alexander Lukashenko.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies