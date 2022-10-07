Putin’s 70th birthday surprise as Lukashenko buys him a tractor

What birthday present do you give the man who gave himself chunks of Ukraine last week?

The answer is a tractor.

On the day Vladimir Putin celebrated his 70th birthday - and the US president warned alarmingly that the Russian president could drive the world towards “armageddon”, while the Nobel Peace Prize committee made little attempt to disguise its contempt for the his woeful human rights record - at least he could rely on his old friend and fellow tyrant Alexander Lukashenko.