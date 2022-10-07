Belarus, Russian and Ukraine human rights campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize
Ales Bialiatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukraine’s the Centre for Civil Liberties all announced as winners
A trio of Eastern European human rights campaigners from three neighbouring countries have been awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.
Ales Bialiatski - a human rights advocate from Belarus - takes the award along with Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation the Centre for Civil Liberties, it was announced in Oslo on Friday.
The award can be seen as a rebuke to the rulers of Russia and Belarus.
All three are linked to fighting political repression in their own countries, as well as the war in Ukraine.
Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, praised all the winners for the importance of the “right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens”.
The recipients were also praised for their efforts to document “war crimes, human rights abuses and the abuse of power”.
More follows
