Nobel Peace Prize jointly awarded to human rights advocates

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize has been jointly awarded to two human rights organisations from Russia and Ukraine, and a human rights advocate from Belarus today, 7 October, in Oslo.

Memorial, from Russia, the Center for Civil Liberties, from Ukraine, and Ales Bialiatski from Belarus were named peace prize laureates for promoting “the right to criticise power” and making an “outstanding effort to document war crimes, human rights abuses and the abuse of power,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.