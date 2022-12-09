Jump to content

Putin ‘launches new Iranian drone attacks in Ukraine after stocks resupplied’

The collaboration between Russia and Iran is a violation of a 2015 UN Security Council resolution

Eleanor Noyce
Friday 09 December 2022 15:44
Russia appears to have launched new strikes using Iranian-made drones after supplies were likely restocked, UK intelligence has said.

In an update on Friday morning, the Ministry of Defence said there had been reports of attacks by Iranian-made drones for the first time in three weeks.

It said: “These events remain to be verified, but it is likely that Russia exhausted its previous stock of several hundred Shahed-131s and 136s and has now received a resupply.”

