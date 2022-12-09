Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of starting attacks on civilian infrastructure without naming the Volodymyr Zelensky administration in his latest conference with reporters (Screengrab: Twitter/Wartranslated)

Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of starting attacks on civilian infrastructure in the ongoing war in Europe without naming the Volodymyr Zelensky administration and asked “who struck the Crimean bridge?”

The Russian president was seen swaying and holding a glass of sparkling bubbly as he addressed reporters during a state award ceremony to honour Moscow’s troops with the “Hero of Russia” medal.

“There’s a lot of noise right now about our strikes against the energy infrastructure of the neighbouring country,” Mr Putin said yesterday.

Many on social media have speculated that Mr Putin was inebriated during the address.

The Russian invasion, which began in late February, has seen attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine from the very first day — including some critical attacks like Mariupol theatre strike in March and shelling of administrative building in Kyiv killing international citizens.

On the war’s frontlines, Russia shelled the entire frontier of Donetsk region yesterday as it raced to grab more land in Ukraine.

The fiercest fighting was near the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka where an artillery attack killed one.