Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of starting attacks on civilian infrastructure in the ongoing war in Europe without naming the Volodymyr Zelensky administration and asked “who struck the Crimean bridge?”
The Russian president was seen swaying and holding a glass of sparkling bubbly as he addressed reporters during a state award ceremony to honour Moscow’s troops with the “Hero of Russia” medal.
“There’s a lot of noise right now about our strikes against the energy infrastructure of the neighbouring country,” Mr Putin said yesterday.
Many on social media have speculated that Mr Putin was inebriated during the address.
The Russian invasion, which began in late February, has seen attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine from the very first day — including some critical attacks like Mariupol theatre strike in March and shelling of administrative building in Kyiv killing international citizens.
On the war’s frontlines, Russia shelled the entire frontier of Donetsk region yesterday as it raced to grab more land in Ukraine.
The fiercest fighting was near the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka where an artillery attack killed one.
Vladimir Putin appears ‘drunk’ as he charges Ukraine for attacks
Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of initiating attacks on civilian infrastructure in the ongoing invasion by Moscow.
“There’s a lot of noise right now about our strikes against the energy infrastructure of the neighbouring country,” Mr Putin said at a state awards ceremony where he appeared with a glass of a sparkling beverage.
Swaying from one side to another, he said: “Yes, we are doing it, but who started it? Who struck the Crimean bridge?”.
Economist and author Anders Aslund said: “This is the first time that I have seen Putin seeming drunk in any context. He talks nonsense as usual, but he seems to realise that he is a loser. Very interesting & promising. All Russians will see that he is drunk & weak.”
“Putin, clearly drunk at today’s Russian military awards ceremony, gets his Kremlin propaganda lies mixed up - it’s supposed to be Crimea that Ukraine denied water to, not Donetsk,” said Ukrainian editor and journalist Euan MacDonald
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Friday, 9 December.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies