Liveupdated1670559584

Ukraine news – live: ‘Drunk’ Putin claims Kyiv started attacks on infrastructure

‘Yes, we are doing it, but who started it,’ Russian president asks

Arpan Rai
Friday 09 December 2022 04:19
<p>Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of starting attacks on civilian infrastructure without naming the Volodymyr Zelensky administration in his latest conference with reporters</p>

Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of starting attacks on civilian infrastructure without naming the Volodymyr Zelensky administration in his latest conference with reporters

(Screengrab: Twitter/Wartranslated)

Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of starting attacks on civilian infrastructure in the ongoing war in Europe without naming the Volodymyr Zelensky administration and asked “who struck the Crimean bridge?”

The Russian president was seen swaying and holding a glass of sparkling bubbly as he addressed reporters during a state award ceremony to honour Moscow’s troops with the “Hero of Russia” medal.

“There’s a lot of noise right now about our strikes against the energy infrastructure of the neighbouring country,” Mr Putin said yesterday.

Many on social media have speculated that Mr Putin was inebriated during the address.

The Russian invasion, which began in late February, has seen attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine from the very first day — including some critical attacks like Mariupol theatre strike in March and shelling of administrative building in Kyiv killing international citizens.

On the war’s frontlines, Russia shelled the entire frontier of Donetsk region yesterday as it raced to grab more land in Ukraine.

The fiercest fighting was near the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka where an artillery attack killed one.

Arpan Rai9 December 2022 04:19
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Friday, 9 December.

Arpan Rai9 December 2022 03:45

