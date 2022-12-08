Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:50
Threat of nuclear war is rising but Russia has not 'gone mad', claims Vladimir Putin
The threat of a nuclear war is rising, but Russia has not “gone mad” and wouldn’t use nuclear weapons first, Vladimir Putin has claimed.
The Russian president made the comments during the country’s annual human rights council meeting, where he claimed that the war in Ukraine could be a “lengthy process”.
“We haven’t gone mad, we realise what nuclear weapons are. We have these means in more advanced and modern form than any other nuclear country, that’s an obvious fact. But we aren’t about to run around the world brandishing this weapon like a razor,” Putin said.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:25
Just Stop Oil activists stand in front of moving lorry in latest protest
01:44
Americans commemorate 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack
00:43
Anne Sacoolas handed suspended prison sentence for killing Harry Dunn in car crash
00:37
‘Total, absolute, abject chaos’: ITV News’ Tom Bradby recounts Westminster scenes
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground
01:28
What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?
07:54
Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions
07:32
On The Breadline: Meet the communities The Independent’s cost of living campaign will help
02:02
New York Times strike: Staff stage first mass walkout in 40 years
00:30
Rapper who 'boasted' about scamming Covid relief program jailed for more than six years for fraud
03:03
Dog rescued from septic tank by firefighters in California
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
07:54
Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions
07:05
What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions
06:42
What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
05:47
The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground
02:57
England’s World Cup history: From the highs of ‘66 to penalty heartbreak and Qatar 2022
01:13
World Cup: Raheem Sterling to return to England squad after break-in at family home
02:27
England vs France: Five memorable meetings between football’s heavyweights ahead of World Cup clash
00:46
World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France result
00:34
Curious cat interrupts Vinicius Jnr Brazil press conference
00:43
Moroccan reporter goes wild after Atlas Lions knock Spain out of World Cup
00:21
Fireworks set off in central London as fans celebrate Morocco’s World Cup win against Spain
07:54
Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions
00:45
Just Stop Oil protesters block traffic on Old Kent Road in slow march
00:43
Cop27: Delegates remain divided on crucial summit’s final day
02:04
Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
04:02
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
01:46
Joe Lycett reveals why he trolled Liz Truss during her BBC interview
01:21
Sadie Sink reveals lie she told to be cast in Stranger Things
00:36
Meghan reveals why she dressed in ‘muted’ tones during royal duties
01:08
Saturday Night Live: Steve Martin unpacks Martin Short from suitcase in promo clip
01:41
Celine Dion reveals incurable Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis
00:52
Prince Harry vows not to repeat ‘same mistakes’ father King Charles made
00:40
Sweet moment Archie distracted by his feet while Harry and Meghan birdwatch
00:29
Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland says she’s ‘ready to have her voice heard’ after ‘challenging’ few years
03:27
Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’
02:16
Each episode of Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom: Exodus is ‘like an arthouse film’ | Binge or Bin
11:01
Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin
10:07
The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
01:21
Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people
01:26
Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
01:21
Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
01:25
Millennial Love’s Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love life
04:03
Archaeologists excavate 2000-year-old Roman cemetery discovered in Gaza
01:06
Recycling border collie helps clear up rubbish during walks
00:56
Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity
01:24
Etiquette expert demonstrates how to hold yourself in a ‘ladylike’ manner
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:23
SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says
01:13