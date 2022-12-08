Threat of nuclear war is rising but Russia has not 'gone mad', claims Vladimir Putin

The threat of a nuclear war is rising, but Russia has not “gone mad” and wouldn’t use nuclear weapons first, Vladimir Putin has claimed.

The Russian president made the comments during the country’s annual human rights council meeting, where he claimed that the war in Ukraine could be a “lengthy process”.

“We haven’t gone mad, we realise what nuclear weapons are. We have these means in more advanced and modern form than any other nuclear country, that’s an obvious fact. But we aren’t about to run around the world brandishing this weapon like a razor,” Putin said.

Sign up for our newsletters.