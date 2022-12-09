Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
Kremlin’s move violates conditions for nuclear safety, nuclear operator warns
Russian forces have placed Grad multiple-launch-rocket systems on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s territory, according to Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator.
The rocket launchers are next to spent nuclear fuel storage units near the plant’s sixth reactor, it said, and are likely to be used to strike cities on the opposite side of the Dnipro River, using the reactor and fuel storage as a “shelter” from return fire, according to Energoatom.
Russia’s move violated conditions for nuclear and radiation safety, the company said in its statement, which was backed by several Ukrainian ministers.
The risk of a nuclear meltdown is greatly reduced as none of the reactors is operating, but experts say a release of radiation is still possible at the Russian-occupied site, it’s been reported.
Ukraine’s atomic power agency has accused Russian forces of abducting two senior staff at the plant and detaining a third.
Meanwhile, Russian forces stepped up their military offensive in Ukraine’s east and shelled the entire frontier with the relentless attacks continuing for most of the week.
The fiercest fighting has raged near the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, the region’s governor Pavlo Kyurylenko said.
United States announces new military aid for Ukraine
The United States has announced new military aid for Ukraine, after a British envoy said Russia had sought hundreds of ballistic missles from Iran in return for military support.
Tehran and Moscow have denied Western accusations that Russia is using Iranian drones to attack targets in Ukraine, which is projected to suffer a power deficit throughout the winter after repeated Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters Washington was very concerned about the “deepening and burgeoning defense partnership” between Iran and Russia, and would work to disrupt that relationship, including on drones.
Washington was sending a $275 million package of aid to Ukraine to strengthen air defences and defeat drones, he said.
Two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters in October that Iran had promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles as well as more drones.
Putin issues dire warning on any potential attack on Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow could adopt what he described as a U.S. concept of using preemptive military strikes, noting it has the weapons to do the job, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine.
“We are just thinking about it. They weren’t shy to openly talk about it during the past years,” Putin said, referring to the U.S. policy, as he attended a summit in Kyrgyzstan of a Moscow-dominated economic alliance of ex-Soviet nations.
For years, the Kremlin has expressed concern about U.S. efforts to develop the so-called Conventional Prompt Global Strike capability that envisions hitting an adversary’s strategic targets with precision-guided conventional weapons anywhere in the world within one hour.
“Speaking about a disarming strike, maybe it’s worth thinking about adopting the ideas developed by our U.S. counterparts, their ideas of ensuring their security,” Putin said with a thin smile, noting that such a preemptive strike was intended to knock out command facilities.
He claimed that Russia already has commissioned hypersonic weapons capable of carrying out such a strike, while the U.S. hasn’t yet deployed them. He also claimed that Russia now has cruise missiles that surpass their U.S. equivalents.
While Putin appeared to refer to conventional precision-guided weapons when he talked about possibly mimicking the U.S. strategy, he specifically noted that the U.S. hasn’t ruled out the first use of nuclear weapons.
“If the potential adversary believes that it can use the theory of a preemptive strike and we don’t, it makes us think about the threats posed by such ideas in other countries’ defensive posture,” he said.
Putin expanding nuclear arsenal, says US defence secretary
Russia is expanding and modernising its nuclear arsenal, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin says, at a time when Vladimir Putin has repeatedly suggested he could use nuclear weapons.
“Russia is also modernising and expanding its nuclear arsenal,” Mr Austin said at a ceremony for the incoming commander of US Strategic Command, which oversees the United States’ nuclear arsenal.
“And as the Kremlin continues its cruel and unprovoked war of choice against Ukraine, the whole world has seen Putin engage in deeply irresponsible nuclear saber-rattling.”
This could snowball into Russia-Nato war, warns bloc chief
The head of Nato has expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and and the military alliance.
“If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
“It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between Nato and Russia,” he said.
“We are working on that every day to avoid that.”Mr Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, said “there is no doubt that a full-fledged war is a possibility”, adding that it was important to avoid a conflict “that involves more countries in Europe and becomes a full-fledged war in Europe”.
The Kremlin has repeatedly accused Nato allies of effectively becoming a party to the conflict by providing Ukraine with weapons, training its troops and feeding military intelligence to attack Russian forces.
President Vladimir Putin has again accused the West of using Ukraine as a tool against his country.
“For many years, the West shamelessly exploited and pumped out its resources, encouraged genocide and terror in the Donbas and effectively turned the country into a colony,” he said.
“Now it’s cynically using the Ukrainian people as cannon fodder, as a ram against Russia by continuing to supply Ukraine with weapons and ammunition, sending mercenaries and pushing it to a suicidal track.”
Watch: Pope Francis cries for Ukraine war victims
Pope Francis cries for Ukraine war victims during address in Rome
Pope Francis cried as he mentioned the suffering of Ukrainians during a traditional public prayer in Rome on Thursday, 8 December The pontiff was overcome with emotion as he appealed for peace for the Ukrainian people amidst the Russian invasion at a ceremony to celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. “Immaculate Virgin, today I would have wanted to bring you the thanks of the Ukrainian people,” he said, before pausing his prayer and crying. A crowd applauded the Pope, who was then able to continue. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Germany boosts Kyiv’s air defence systems
Germany is to send two additional air defence systems to Ukraine of the type Skynex by Rheinmetall, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources in Berlin.
The systems are to be delivered in early 2024, the report said.
And Bulgaria will send its first military aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion after parliament on Friday approved a list of arms drawn up by the interim government.
It had been one of the few EU countries not to send aid after the Russia-friendly Socialist party, a coalition partner in the previous government, blocked a previous proposal in May.
The list of arms is classified, but government officials have said Sofia would mainly send light weaponry and ammunition.
Reminder: Russia still set on ‘liberating’ annexed regions, says Kremlin
In case you missed it earlier: The Kremlin is showing no signs of backing down, saying its forces still plan to “liberate” parts of Ukraine that Moscow annexed and claims are its own:
Russia still set on ‘liberating’ annexed portions of Ukraine, says Kremlin
Russia says there is ‘a lot of work ahead’ to liberate the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia
Russia may have to do deal in future, Putin says
Vladimir Putin has said Russia would probably have to reach agreements over Ukraine in the future, but felt betrayed by the breakdown of the Minsk agreements.
The Russian leader said Germany and France - which brokered ceasefire agreements in the Belarusian capital Minsk between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and 2015 - had betrayed Russia and were now pumping Ukraine with weapons.
In an interview published in Germany’s Zeit magazine on Wednesday, former German chancellor Angela Merkel said the Minsk agreements had been an attempt to “give Ukraine time” to build up its defences.
At a news conference in Kyrgyzstan, Mr Putin said he was disappointed by Ms Merkel’s comments.
Mr Putin also said it was wrong to question the imprisonment of opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who had been sentenced hours earlier to eight-and-a-half years in prison for disseminating “fake information” about Russia’s armed forces.
“Who is Yashin?” Putin asked at first, when a reporter asked him to comment on the court ruling, before saying it was wrong to doubt a court’s decision.
Putin: Anyone who attacks us with nuclear weapons will be wiped out
Vladimir Putin has vowed that any country that dared attack Russia with nuclear weapons would be wiped from the face of the Earth.
The Russian president said his country had no mandate to launch a preventative first nuclear strike, unlike the United States, but that Russia’s advanced hypersonic weapons would ensure it could respond forcefully if it ever came under attack.
Russia 'abducts top nuclear plant staff’
Ukraine’s atomic power agency has accused Russian forces of abducting two senior staff at its Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station and detaining a third.
Energoatom said the pair were beaten before being driven off in an “unknown direction” on Thursday.
It said the third worker, who was detained, was responsible for safety at the plant.
The Zaporizhzhia site in southeastern Ukraine was captured by Russian troops soon after their 24 February invasion of the country, but is still operated by Ukrainian staff.
Russia did not immediately comment on the allegations. Reuters was unable to verify them independently.
Kyiv has accused Russia of putting pressure on Ukrainian employees at the plant to sign contracts with Russia’s nuclear energy company.
“Through such actions, the occupiers are trying to gain loyalty from the courageous pro-Ukrainian staff... Nevertheless, the invaders fail to do so because the personnel resist,” it said in a statement.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies