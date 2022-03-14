Weeks after the West imposed a string of economic sanctions on Russia, the price of Ekaterina Dostoevskaya’s * contact lenses went up by 50 per cent (1200 roubles (£9.50) to 1800 (£14.40).

“I have been wearing contact lenses since I was 13, and I cannot wear glasses,” Ms Dostoevskaya told The Independent about her medical condition via encrypted messaging from Nizhny Novgorod in Western Russia, unsure if she can afford them.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, more than 300 companies, including billion - dollar tech and consumer brands, have suspended or withdrawn operations in the country. Some companies, however, still remain.