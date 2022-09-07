Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Desperate’ Putin could be gearing up to buy ‘millions’ of North Korean shells and rockets, White House says

Russia’s weapons purchase ‘just another indication of how desperate Putin’s becoming’, says US

Arpan Rai
Wednesday 07 September 2022 16:58
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden won't declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Russia is likely on its way to buy “literally millions” of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea, the White House said on Tuesday, stating that Moscow’s latest shopping of rockets and shells from Pyongyang shows how desperate Vladimir Putin is becoming.

Russia "is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for use in Ukraine," US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a news briefing.

However, there are “no indications that the purchase has been completed” by Russia and “certainly no indications that those weapons are being used inside of Ukraine”, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in