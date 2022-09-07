‘Desperate’ Putin could be gearing up to buy ‘millions’ of North Korean shells and rockets, White House says
Russia’s weapons purchase ‘just another indication of how desperate Putin’s becoming’, says US
Russia is likely on its way to buy “literally millions” of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea, the White House said on Tuesday, stating that Moscow’s latest shopping of rockets and shells from Pyongyang shows how desperate Vladimir Putin is becoming.
Russia "is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for use in Ukraine," US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a news briefing.
However, there are “no indications that the purchase has been completed” by Russia and “certainly no indications that those weapons are being used inside of Ukraine”, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.
