Putin’s vodka gift to Berlusconi breaks EU sanctions and causes row in Rome

A birthday present from Vladimir Putin to Silvio Berlusconi of 20 bottles of vodka breached European Union sanctions imposed after the Russian leader’s invasion of Ukraine – and has prompted fears about the make-up of Italy’s next government.

The ruling by the European Commission comes as the veteran, controversial Italian leader is, once again, a leading player in Italian politics, raising concerns over whether the West should share intelligence about the Ukraine war with Berlusconi, who said earlier this week that he had “reconnected” with Putin.

“For my birthday he sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a very sweet letter,” said Berlusconi, who turned 86 last month.