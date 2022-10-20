Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Putin’s vodka gift to Berlusconi breaks EU sanctions and causes row in Rome

David Harding
Thursday 20 October 2022 15:04
Comments
<p>Silvio Berlusconi, 86, and his girlfriend Marta Fascina, 32, following a meeting of his Forza Alliance party this week</p>

Silvio Berlusconi, 86, and his girlfriend Marta Fascina, 32, following a meeting of his Forza Alliance party this week

(EPA)

A birthday present from Vladimir Putin to Silvio Berlusconi of 20 bottles of vodka breached European Union sanctions imposed after the Russian leader’s invasion of Ukraine – and has prompted fears about the make-up of Italy’s next government.

The ruling by the European Commission comes as the veteran, controversial Italian leader is, once again, a leading player in Italian politics, raising concerns over whether the West should share intelligence about the Ukraine war with Berlusconi, who said earlier this week that he had “reconnected” with Putin.

“For my birthday he sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a very sweet letter,” said Berlusconi, who turned 86 last month.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in