Russian fighter jet ‘released missile’ near RAF aircraft over Black Sea

A Russian fighter jet “released a missile” in the vicinity of a British aircraft over the Black Sea, the defence secretary has revealed.

Ben Wallace told MPs it happened in “international airspace over the Black Sea” three weeks ago, on 29 September.

An unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint plane was “interacted with” by two Russian SU-27s, he said, one of which “released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range”.

The minister told the Commons: “On September 29 an unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint, a civilian-style aircraft on routine patrol over the Black Sea was interacted with by two Russian armed SU-27 fighter aircraft.

“It is not unusual for aircraft to be shadowed, and this day was no different.

“I would also like to share with the House details of a recent incident which occurred in international airspace over the Black Sea.

“During that interaction however, it transpired that one of the SU-27 aircraft released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range.

“The total time of the interaction between the Russian aircraft and the Rivet Joint was approximately 90 minutes.

“The patrol completed and the aircraft returned to base.”

Russia blamed the missile release on a “technical malfunction”, Mr Wallace said.

In the light of the “potentially dangerous engagement”, he communicated his concerns directly to his Russian counterpart, defence minister Sergei Shoigu, and the chief of defence staff in Moscow, he went on.

“In my letter, I made clear the aircraft was unarmed, in international airspace, and following a pre-notified flight path.

“I felt it was prudent to suspend these patrols until a response was received by the Russian state,” he added.

“The reply by the Russian minister of defence on October 10 stated they have conducted an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and stated it was a technical malfunction of the SU-27 fighter.

“They also acknowledge that the incident took place in international airspace.”

He said the Ministry of Defence had told the UK’s allies and that after consulting them he had restarted routine patrols, but this time escorted by fighter aircraft.

“Everything we do is considered and calibrated with regard to ongoing conflict in the region and in accordance with international law.

“We welcome Russia’s acknowledgement this was in international airspace, and the UK has conducted regular sorties with the RAF Rivet Joint in international airspace over the Black Sea since 2019 and we will continue to do so.”

Shadow defence minister Luke Pollard described the incident as serious, and welcomed the fact that RAF flights have restarted.

“The RAF have this House’s full support and we are grateful to them, to other UK forces, and our Nato allies in their work protecting the alliance and protecting freedom,” he said.

“This incident also acts as a serious reminder about the importance of avoiding escalation and miscalculation while continuing the UK’s united support for Ukraine.”

He added: “(Vladimir) Putin needs to be in no doubt that our resolve will continue and, whether it’s his (Mr Wallace’s) party or my party that’s in charge, that will not change.”

He also asked about the government’s position on defence spending, saying: “Last night the Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, threw into doubt the planned rise to 3 per cent of GDP on defence spending when in a speech he referred to it as a ‘potential’ increase.”

said a commitment to raise defence spending to 3% of GDP was made while he was on a recent visit to Washington DC.

Responding to Labour in the Commons, he said: “On the 3% of GDP, No 10 was very clear when I was in Washington that the 3% commitment stood in 2030. I would be very interested if the Labour Party will match that in 2030.”

“If they are getting ready for government as they seem to think they are, I think those are the questions that they will need to answer,” he said.

He added: “They will have at least two years to do it, so I’m not too worried at all. That’s when the election I’m guessing would be, but that is definitely above my pay grade.”

More follows...