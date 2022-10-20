Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The 32 Tory MPs who failed to back government in chaotic fracking vote

Chaos in Commons compounded by confusion over whether motion was seen as confidence vote

Holly Bancroft
Thursday 20 October 2022 10:18
Comments
Tom Bradby recounts 'astonishing' Westminster scenes during ITV News intro

The government survived a Labour challenge to Liz Truss’s decision to lift the ban on fracking on Wednesday night.

However, confusion and chaos reigned in parliament’s division lobbies with allegations emerging of Tory MPs being manhandled and bullied.

MPs had initially been told the vote on fracking would be treated as a vote of confidence in the government, meaning expulsion from the party for those breaking ranks.

Recommended

But climate minister Graham Stuart dramatically declared during the debate that the vote was no longer being treated as a vote of confidence and ministers have said only that the vote carried a three-line whip, which typically carries a lesser punishment for defying.

Amid the confusion, the chief whip Wendy Morton reportedly announced her resignation in the voting lobby and her deputy Craig Whittaker is said to have followed suit. Both have apparently reversed their decisions and according to No 10 remain in post.

To compound the chaos, just after 1.30am on Thursday morning Downing Street sent out an ambiguous message which failed to clarify whether MPs would be stripped of the whip if they defied the government.

MPs are calling on Liz Truss to step down after mayhem in the Commons vote on fracking

(PRU/AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesperson said: “Throughout the day, the whips had treated the vote as a confidence motion. The minister at the despatch box was told, mistakenly, by Downing Street to say that it was not.

“However, Conservative MPs were fully aware that the vote was subject to a three line whip. The whips will now be speaking to Conservative MPs who failed to support the government.

“Those without a reasonable excuse for failing to vote with the government can expect proportionate disciplinary action.”

Wendy Morton reportedly threatened to resign amid the confusion

(Getty Images)

There was initially some discrepancy in the numbers recorded for the vote, with Liz Truss and Ms Norton put down as having not voted at all.

This has now been changed on the parliamentary website and they are both down as No votes.

Stuart Andrew, MP for Pudsey, and Chris Loder, MP for West Dorset, were also originally on the list of MPs who had abstained. However they have now been put down as No votes as well.

There were 326 votes against the motion and 230 votes for it.

Some Tory MPs had permission to miss the vote beforehand and so won’t face disciplinary action for having abstained.

Which Tory MPs abstained from the fracking vote?

Nigel Adams

Gareth Bacon

Siobhan Baillie

Greg Clark

Sir Geoffrey Cox

Tracey Crouch

David Davis

Dame Caroline Dinenage

Nadine Dorries

Philip Dunne

Mark Fletcher

Vicky Ford

Paul Holmes

Alister Jack

Boris Johnson

Gillian Keegan

Kwasi Kwarteng

Robert Largan

Pauline Latham

Mark Logan

Theresa May

Priti Patel

Mark Pawsey

Angela Richardson

Andrew Rosindell

Bob Seely

Alok Sharma

Chris Skidmore

Henry Smith

Ben Wallace

Recommended

Sir John Whittingdale

William Wragg

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in