Qatar accused of beatings and abuse of LGBT+ people weeks ahead of World Cup

World Cup host Qatar has been accused of arbitrarily arresting LGBTQ+ people and subjecting them to ill treatment in detention.

Human Rights Watch says it has documented six cases of Qatar’s Preventive Security Department forces, part of the country’s interior ministry, issuing severe and repeated beatings and five cases of sexual harassment taking place as recently as September 2022.

The incendiary findings – denied by the Qatari government – come as Doha prepares to host the 2022 Fifa Men’s World Cup, despite extensive criticism of its government’s mistreatment of LGBTQ+ people.