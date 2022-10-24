Qatar accused of beatings and abuse of LGBT+ people weeks ahead of World Cup
The Fifa Men’s World Cup starts next month
World Cup host Qatar has been accused of arbitrarily arresting LGBTQ+ people and subjecting them to ill treatment in detention.
Human Rights Watch says it has documented six cases of Qatar’s Preventive Security Department forces, part of the country’s interior ministry, issuing severe and repeated beatings and five cases of sexual harassment taking place as recently as September 2022.
The incendiary findings – denied by the Qatari government – come as Doha prepares to host the 2022 Fifa Men’s World Cup, despite extensive criticism of its government’s mistreatment of LGBTQ+ people.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies