World Cup: England and Wales fans warned of strict alcohol and drug laws in Qatar
‘It is a trip to the unknown,’ says Paul Corkrey, Fan Embassy Wales
England and Wales fans supporting their teams in the 2022 Men’s World Cup in Qatar have been warned to organise accommodation and Covid tests in advance – and to steer clear of drugs.
One month before the controversial football tournament kicks off, the Foreign Office has issued stern advice to supporters of the two teams.
Stricter laws govern behaviour, alcohol and drugs in Qatar than in the previous World Cup, in Russia in 2018.
“Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar,” the FCDO makes clear. However, officials say the host authorities “have publicly confirmed that there will be no restrictions on non-married friends or couples (including LGBT people) staying in the same room”.
On alcohol, the FCDO says: “Alcohol is currently only available to visitors at licensed hotel restaurants and bars, with additional availability expected at certain fan zone sites during the tournament.”
Fans are warned: “The importation of alcohol into the State of Qatar is illegal. You will not be able to purchase alcohol from duty free in airports to take into Qatar.
“It is not possible to buy alcohol in shops. There is only one distributor in country, and this is restricted to residents with a valid permit.
“The legal drinking age in Qatar is 21. It is an offence to drink alcohol or be drunk in a public place.”
There is zero tolerance for drinking and driving – and also for the possession or use of drugs.
The Foreign Office says: “If you need to bring controlled/prescription medication into Qatar, make sure you carry it in its original packaging, accompanied by your prescription and an official letter signed and stamped by your doctor stating the type of medication and why it’s required.”
On illegal drugs, the FCDO says: “You can expect a severe penalty for possession of even residual amounts.” Penalties include “lengthy custodial sentences, heavy fines and deportation”.
The foreign secretary, James Cleverly, said: “We want all travelling Brits to enjoy their World Cup experience, and they are more likely to do so if they prepare before they go.”
Paul Corkrey of Fan Embassy Wales said:“This is our first World Cup in a generation and we know the Welsh fans will be determined to enjoy the experience.
“It is a trip to the unknown but information is available and we urge the Red Wall to bookmark the FCDO travel advice website.”
All fans will require a Covid test – either PCR taken in the 48 hours before departure to Qatar, or rapid antigen (lateral flow) in the previous 24 hours.
Normal tourism to Qatar has been suspended from 1 November to the end of the tournament on 18 December.
