Qatar has boasted of organising the most geographically-compact World Cup as the tournament’s eight stadiums are inside or close to the capital Doha. But that claim ends at venues.

The tiny Gulf emirate is 20 times smaller than the UK, and its 90,000 rooms-capacity cannot host the up to 1.5 million fans expected to descend upon Qatar during the tournament.

To address a shortage of affordable hotel rooms, supporters are offered to commute daily between World Cup 2022 venues and neighbouring countries - the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.