She was known as the “million-mile monarch”, having visited nearly 120 countries as part of her 70 years of service. The combined travel distance is equivalent to two trips to the moon and back.

Despite royal controversies, despite resistance to and criticism of the British monarchy, the rise of anti-colonialist movements and the demise of the empire, the Queen managed to maintain her position as the most recognisable ruler in modern history. Whether monarchist or republican, no one can deny that she has had an immense impact internationally.

That was only highlighted by the massive global response and outpouring of grief over the news of her passing on Thursday. President Emmanuel Macron of France summed it up succinctly by saying: “To you, she was your Queen. To us she was ‘The’ Queen”. Brazil’s government even declared three days of official mourning in her honour.